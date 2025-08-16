Meta plans fourth AI restructuring in six months

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta is preparing its fourth reorganization of artificial intelligence operations in just six months, The Information reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company intends to split its new AI unit, Superintelligence Labs, into four divisions: a “TBD Lab” (to be determined), a products team including the Meta AI assistant, an infrastructure group, and its Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) lab, which focuses on long-term projects, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Meta has not commented on the report, which Reuters has not independently verified.

The shakeup comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg accelerates the company’s high-stakes push into artificial general intelligence (AGI) amid mounting competition in Silicon Valley. Earlier this year, Meta reorganized its AI teams under Superintelligence Labs following the departure of senior staff and criticism of its latest open-source model, Llama 4.

The company is also investing heavily in infrastructure. Meta recently partnered with U.S. bond giant PIMCO and Blue Owl Capital to arrange $29 billion in financing for a massive data center project in Louisiana. In July, Zuckerberg said Meta could spend “hundreds of billions of dollars” on data centers, while the firm raised its 2025 capital expenditure forecast to between $66 billion and $72 billion.

