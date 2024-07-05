New alliances in a multipolar world: Alan Cafruny on global power realignment - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a video, American political scientist Alan Cafruny, Henry Platt Bristol Professor of International Affairs at Hamilton College, shared his views on multipolarity and related issues.

According to him, multipolarity is indeed a reality. He noted that there is still a degree of bipolarity in the system, with China and the United States being the main pillars. Unlike during the Cold War, China represents not only a geopolitical and ideological rival to the United States but also an economic one.Cafruny explained that the United States is increasingly seeking to contain China's rise through coercive economic measures, such as sanctions in high-tech areas. However, despite this, the countries remain tightly interdependent.The United States is trying to confine its containment of China to high-tech areas. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan calls this a "small yard and a high fence." Cafruny believes that this will not be successful in the long run. He cited the phenomenal comeback of Huawei as an example of China's powerful engineering and high-tech capabilities.He also noted that neither the United States nor China exercises the same degree of power over their clients or allies as they did during the Cold War. This is especially true for China. According to him, BRICS is becoming stronger and more significant, but the member countries of BRICS still have different economic and strategic priorities.Cafruny also pointed out that Europe within NATO is bound to the United States more tightly than ever before. The war in Ukraine has seriously undermined Europe's and Germany's connections to Russia. Interestingly, Russia has now emerged as the fourth-largest economy in the world by purchasing power parity. On the other hand, Europe is experiencing a significant relative economic decline, which he believes will continue.The American expert also emphasized that the United States is pursuing economic policies such as the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, leading to significant economic challenges and deindustrialization in Europe.Furthermore, Cafruny highlighted the growing relationship between China and Russia, which he considers a significant alliance formation despite not being a formal alliance like NATO. He stressed that this situation somewhat resembles the pre-war situation before World War I.In conclusion, he noted the growing domestic instability, especially in the West, particularly in the United States and Europe, which also needs to be considered when analyzing the trend towards multipolarity.

News.Az