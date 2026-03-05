Yandex metrika counter

Watch: Fire still burning at UAE's Fujairah oil depot from drone debris

  • Video
  • Share
Watch: Fire still burning at UAE's Fujairah oil depot from drone debris
Source: AP

Footage disseminated by Al Jazeera shows a massive fire still burning at an oil depot in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, a day after falling debris from an intercepted drone ignited the facility.

The Fujairah Media Office informed that civil defence units are working to control the blaze, News.Az reports.

This incident is part of a series of Iranian drone and missile strikes across the mid-eastern Gulf, initiated in retaliation for joint US-Israeli attacks that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      