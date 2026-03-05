Watch: Fire still burning at UAE's Fujairah oil depot from drone debris

Footage disseminated by Al Jazeera shows a massive fire still burning at an oil depot in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, a day after falling debris from an intercepted drone ignited the facility.

The Fujairah Media Office informed that civil defence units are working to control the blaze, News.Az reports.

Footage shows a massive fire still raging at a Fujairah, UAE oil depot a day after falling debris from an intercepted drone ignited it. pic.twitter.com/JnxbmeaAxA — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 4, 2026

This incident is part of a series of Iranian drone and missile strikes across the mid-eastern Gulf, initiated in retaliation for joint US-Israeli attacks that resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

