Watch: Tehran rocked by heavy US-Israeli bombardment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dramatic footage circulating online shows massive explosions and thick plumes of smoke rising over Tehran as the Iranian capital faces continuous U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

News.Az, citing the portal Clash Report, presents the footage.

WATCH: Apocalyptic scenes in Tehran.



Non-stop U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/upMQc3GaEx — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 4, 2026

News.Az