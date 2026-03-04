Yandex metrika counter

Watch: Tehran rocked by heavy US-Israeli bombardment

  • Video
  • Share
Watch: Tehran rocked by heavy US-Israeli bombardment
Screen grab

Dramatic footage circulating online shows massive explosions and thick plumes of smoke rising over Tehran as the Iranian capital faces continuous U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

News.Az, citing the portal Clash Report, presents the footage.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      