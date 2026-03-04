Watch: Tehran rocked by heavy US-Israeli bombardment
- 04 Mar 2026 17:05
- 04 Mar 2026 17:09
- 1051019
- Video
- Share https://news.az/news/watch-tehran-rocked-by-heavy-us-israeli-bombardment Copied
Screen grab
Dramatic footage circulating online shows massive explosions and thick plumes of smoke rising over Tehran as the Iranian capital faces continuous U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.
News.Az, citing the portal Clash Report, presents the footage.
WATCH: Apocalyptic scenes in Tehran.— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 4, 2026
Non-stop U.S.-Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/upMQc3GaEx
By Nijat Babayev