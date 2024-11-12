Organization of Turkic States: Prospects for Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW
By Asif AydinliInterview with Kazbek Beysebayev, Kazakh diplomat, political scientist, and public figure. From 1990 to 2008, he worked within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, holding various diplomatic positions.
- How do you see the future of Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan relations? Which areas hold the greatest potential?
- Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are steadily progressing across all areas. In March this year, President Tokayev paid an official visit to Baku, during which several bilateral agreements were signed. This summer, Tokayev visited Azerbaijan again to participate in the informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha. These visits highlight the strong level of cooperation between our fraternal nations and the close trust-based relationships between our leaders.
- What role do you believe Kazakhstan can play in the development of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and what are the organization’s prospects?
- We are witnessing active steps toward strengthening integration and cooperation among Turkic states. The Organization of Turkic States has a rightful place on the global stage, and there is still much work to be done in this direction. With discussions about reforming the UN Security Council, the OTS also has an opportunity to develop a unified stance on significant issues. Kazakhstan already contributes actively to the organization’s development. During the recent summit in Bishkek, President Tokayev encouraged full utilization of Kazakhstan’s transit potential for the economic growth of the Turkic world and proposed an agreement to ensure the sustainable development of cargo transportation. This is just one example of Kazakhstan’s initiatives within the OTS framework.
- Given the geographical distance, what are the prospects for Kazakh-French cooperation, particularly regarding logistics and relations with Baku?
- Naturally, the considerable distance between Kazakhstan and France poses some challenges. It’s important to remember that routes pass through Russia and the Caspian Sea, including Azerbaijan. Therefore, in building partnerships with Paris, Astana must consider the positions of Baku and Moscow.
- What aspects make Kazakhstan particularly attractive to France?
- Kazakhstan interests France in many respects, primarily as a source of uranium. Recently, France has faced challenges with several African countries, which have traditionally been key uranium suppliers. Kazakhstan, in turn, possesses substantial uranium reserves and has long collaborated with France through a joint venture in uranium extraction. Moreover, Kazakhstan’s recent approval to build a nuclear power plant opens new opportunities for French companies to participate in this project.
- In your view, what were the main outcomes of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent visit to France?
- France gave President Tokayev a warm reception. The visit resulted in a Joint Declaration aimed at strengthening strategic partnership and led to the signing of numerous agreements. Notably, there was an agreement on strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan’s national railway company, KTZ, and France’s Alstom Transport SA. Overall, we can confidently say that President Tokayev’s visit to France was productive and successful.