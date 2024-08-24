Outcomes of Aliyev's visit to Tashkent: New agreements and future prospects
By Faiq MahmudovOn August 22, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan embarked on a state visit to Uzbekistan, where he met with the Uzbek President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The following day, a formal ceremony took place in Tashkent to sign several bilateral agreements between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
To gain insights into this significant diplomatic event, News.Az spoke with political experts from both nations. Nuriddinov Erkin Zukhriddinovich, Executive Director of the "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan" Friendship Society and a professor at Tashkent State Pedagogical University, emphasized the strategic importance of President Aliyev's visit. He noted, “The first meeting of the Supreme State Council of the two countries, chaired by Presidents Mirziyoyev and Aliyev, covered a wide range of topics for future cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. Moreover, an agreement was reached to establish a strong allied relationship between our two fraternal countries.”
Zukhriddinovich further highlighted that this visit marks a new high in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations: “Both Uzbekistan in Central Asia and Azerbaijan in the South Caucasus hold great geopolitical significance. Elevating our relationship to this new level of cooperation has far-reaching implications, not only for our nations but for the entire region. The partnership between our two brotherly states could serve as a model for many countries worldwide.”
Political analyst Tofig Abbasov echoed the importance of the visit, noting that it led to several key agreements: "It's not just about the 10 documents signed to guide our future cooperation. These agreements cover crucial areas such as tourism, investment, education, and science, which will elevate our training of skilled professionals on our national grounds. While both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have already achieved certain successes in these fields, we must work together to develop a skilled workforce that ensures our technological sovereignty.”
Abbasov also pointed out that the alliance agreement signed during the visit represents a pinnacle in the partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. “Both President Aliyev and President Mirziyoyev made it clear that we are making history. President Mirziyoyev even told the press that they might not yet grasp the full significance of this moment. We’ve laid a solid foundation for future cooperation that should meet all our needs at the highest level,” Abbasov said. “We aim to balance our national priorities and goals while fostering our brotherhood and partnership. By working in harmony, implementing joint projects, and boosting our trade turnover, we’re creating a cooperative environment that brings additional opportunities for both nations.”
Discussing the financial aspects of the partnership, Abbasov mentioned the establishment of a joint fund worth $5 billion, earmarked for various strategic sectors. “This fund shows the necessity of finding new investment opportunities, reflecting the meaningful and strategic nature of our mutual efforts,” he said. “As President Mirziyoyev acknowledged, Uzbekistan has few reliable partners, but our trusted partnership with Azerbaijan has been deliberately and thoughtfully developed, making today a historic moment for both countries.”
He concluded by emphasizing the long-term significance of this strengthened relationship: “Today, as Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan move closer together, we are not only reinforcing the foundations of our Turkic roots but also preparing for the future needs of the next generation. This approach is a success story on a national level, a strong component of the Turkic union, and a meaningful contribution to the global system. We should expect pragmatic and strategic outcomes from this partnership.”