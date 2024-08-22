Azerbaijan’s president arrives in Uzbekistan for state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday arrived in Uzbekistan for a state visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the head of state at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.Later on, the Azerbaijani president, first lady and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at the bas-relief of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent.

News.Az