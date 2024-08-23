Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan hold limited-format meeting in Tashkent

+ ↺ − 16 px

The private meeting was followed by an inaugural meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan High Intergovernmental Council, attended by Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

