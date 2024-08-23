Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 23, a ceremony of signing documents between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was held in Tashkent with the participation of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Following the document exchange ceremony in Tashkent, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, made press statements.

News.Az