Paris-2024: Azerbaijan ranks 15th in medal standings

Azerbaijan advanced to the 15th place in the medal ranking at the Summer Olympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France.

Note that this was made possible by our judoka Zelim Kotsoyev, competing in the 100 kg weight class, and getting a gold award.Earlier, our other judoka Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) won the title of Olympic champion.Boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) secured at least a bronze medal by advancing to the semi-finals. As he continued to fight, the prize was not shown in the table.China (11 gold, 7 silver, 6 bronze), USA (9 gold, 15 silver, 13 bronze) and France (8 gold, 11 silver, 8 bronze) are in the first "three".

News.Az