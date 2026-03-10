Rybakina beats Kostyuk to reach Indian Wells last 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elena Rybakina continued her strong performance at the Indian Wells Open, defeating Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 32.

The third-seeded Rybakina secured a straight-sets victory, winning 6–4, 6–4 on the hard courts of Indian Wells, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The match lasted 1 hour and 26 minutes, with Rybakina relying on her powerful baseline play and strong serving to control key moments throughout the contest.

With the win, Rybakina advances to the Round of 16, where she will face Sonay Kartal of the United Kingdom in the next stage of the tournament.

