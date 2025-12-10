Qarabag vs Ajax: The battle that could rewrite Azerbaijan’s football story

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Qarabağ–Ajax match, eagerly anticipated by Azerbaijani football fans, will take place this evening and is of decisive importance for both sides. Qarabağ has impressed with its confident recent performances and is increasingly viewed by European opponents as a serious contender. Ajax, known for its dynamism, rapid attacking play and experienced squad, is expected to bring a high-tempo game. The outcome will not only affect the tournament but also serve as a key test that may shape both teams’ strategic plans for the season.

News.Az has gathered assessments from Azerbaijani football experts who follow Qarabağ’s European campaign and can evaluate the tactical and psychological factors likely to influence this crucial encounter.

Azerbaijani Football expert Fuzuli Mammadov told News.Az that, given Qarabağ’s high level of play, dominant approach and motivation throughout the tournament, the team is a strong contender to win this tense match and secure a place in the play-off stage.

Photo:Azerbaijani Football expert Fuzuli Mammadov

“Looking at all the games Qarabağ has played so far, we can see that the team has shown high-level football in every match. Even in those that ended in defeat, Qarabağ consistently displayed strong quality,” he said. Ahmadov added that there are no weak opponents in the tournament and that every match requires maximum focus, discipline and a proper game plan. “Although the results in some previous matches were not ideal, the team’s football performance has always remained high, and this gives hope for the upcoming match,” he noted.

Ahmadov said Ajax will also pose a major challenge, given their dynamic, fast and intelligent style of play and reliance on constant pressing. “These characteristics require Qarabağ to be more attentive, disciplined and composed on the pitch,” he said. He added that Qarabağ are known for their dominant football. “The team knows how to control the game, maintain possession, dictate the tempo and impose its style on the opponent. The key in this match is not to lose the initiative,” Ahmadov stressed.

He said the team’s potential, discipline and experience are the factors that give Qarabağ an advantage. “I believe the team will once again show quality football and come close to winning. Moreover, if I am not mistaken, a victory in this match will allow Qarabağ to secure its place in the play-off stage ahead of time, which is a major source of motivation for the next phase,” he said. Ahmadov concluded by wishing Qarabağ success, noting that the team is capable of achieving a worthy result.

Azerbaijani football expert Jeyhun Sultanov told News.Az that, given Qarabağ’s superior playing style and experience in European competitions, he believes that if the team capitalises on its goal-scoring opportunities and avoids defensive mistakes, it will have a realistic chance of winning this difficult match.

Photo: Azerbaijani football expert Jeyhun Sultanov

“The playing style of Qarabağ and the tactical mindset the team has developed in recent years are among the key factors that increase its chances in this encounter. It is true that today’s Qarabağ may not look as stable as it did a few months ago, but the team’s established game, its comfort on the pitch and its ability to find the right approach against the opponent remain very strong,” he said. He added that the pace of European matches, the level of opponents and the competitive environment are much higher than in the Azerbaijani domestic league, forcing Qarabağ to play more precisely, more responsibly and more dynamically in every match.

Sultanov said the upcoming match would be no exception. “A difficult, high-tempo encounter is expected. Even so, based on Qarabağ’s playing style, I can say the team has a real advantage. If the players use their goal chances to the maximum, remain composed in finishing moments, avoid mistakes and if the defensive line stays fully focused, Qarabağ’s chances of winning will be very high,” he said.

He added that Qarabağ today is not just a club but a symbol of Azerbaijani football in Europe. “Each of their successes contributes to the development of our national football. I hope this match, too, will conclude successfully, in line with Qarabağ’s tradition. I wish the team success and believe they will once again make us proud,” Sultanov concluded.

News.Az