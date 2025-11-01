News.az
News
Tag:
Ajax
Dutch side takes late lead: Qarabağ 2 – 3 Ajax
10 Dec 2025-23:24
Qarabağ takes lead once again:
Qarabağ 2-1 Ajax
10 Dec 2025-22:49
Ajax equalizes score: Qarabağ 1 - 1 Ajax
10 Dec 2025-22:25
Qarabağ takes 1–0 lead over Ajax
10 Dec 2025-21:48
Qarabağ FK – Ajax match kicks off
10 Dec 2025-21:45
Who will win in Qarabağ–Ajax duel?
Experts warn of a tense, fast-paced match
10 Dec 2025-21:18
Qarabag, Ajax reveal lineups for Champions League clash
10 Dec 2025-21:11
Qarabag vs Ajax: The battle that could rewrite Azerbaijan’s football story
10 Dec 2025-16:32
Qarabağ face Ajax in crucial Champions League clash
10 Dec 2025-11:19
Over 27,000 tickets sold for Qarabağ vs Ajax UCL match
08 Dec 2025-17:19
