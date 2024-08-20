Red Village — A symbol of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Red Village or “Qırmızı Qəsəbə” (Krasnaya Sloboda) , nestled in the picturesque Guba district of Azerbaijan, is a unique settlement that can rightfully be considered one of the centers of Jewish culture in the Caucasus. This village, with its rich history, centuries-old traditions, and outstanding natives, stands out as a symbol of cultural diversity and historical continuity. On August 16, 2024, the Mountain Jews Museum in Red Village hosted the opening of an exhibition dedicated to the village's 290th anniversary. This event, organized by the Mountain Jews Heritage Center, served as a vivid reminder of Red Village's significance in the context of both national and global cultural heritage.The history of Red Village dates back to the 18th century when the village was founded as a settlement for the Mountain Jews—a unique ethnic group that has preserved its identity for centuries. The Mountain Jews of Red Village have their own distinct culture, language (Juhuri), and religious traditions, which they have carefully maintained despite numerous challenges. By the 19th century, the village had become an important center of Jewish life in the Caucasus, where, alongside trade and crafts, Jewish education also flourished.Red Village is a unique phenomenon in the post-Soviet space, home to a large and tightly-knit Jewish community that has preserved its language and customs. The village boasts two ancient synagogues, which remain central to the community's spiritual life to this day. These synagogues are not only places of worship but also symbols of religious freedom and cultural continuity.The Mountain Jews Museum, which opened in 2019, has played a crucial role in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the village. The museum collects and safeguards unique artifacts of both material and spiritual culture, allowing visitors to connect with the centuries-old history of the Mountain Jews. Its exhibitions feature not only religious artifacts but also items that illustrate the everyday life of Red Village across different eras. The museum has become a true guardian of the community's culture and historical memory.Red Village also exemplifies the tolerance and multiculturalism for which Azerbaijan is renowned. In a country where people of various nationalities and religions have lived side by side for centuries, the Mountain Jews have always felt like full-fledged members of society while preserving their identity and traditions. Azerbaijan, where Muslims live alongside Christians, Jews, and members of other faiths, is justly considered one of the most tolerant countries in the world.Multiculturalism in Azerbaijan is not just a political slogan but a lived reality, aimed at preserving and developing cultural diversity. The state policy of the country ensures that all peoples living on its territory can freely develop their culture, language, and religion. Red Village, with its compact Jewish community, is a striking example of this approach.The residents of Red Village actively participate in the cultural and social life of the country, contributing to the development of Azerbaijan. At the same time, they preserve their unique traditions and culture, supported both locally and nationally. This demonstrates the strength of multiculturalism and mutual respect, which are the foundations of Azerbaijani society.Today, Red Village is not just a place where one of the largest Mountain Jewish communities resides. It is a cultural and historical center that attracts scholars, tourists, and all those interested in Jewish culture. Events aimed at preserving and developing the cultural heritage of the Mountain Jews are regularly held here. Visitors to the exhibition dedicated to the village's 290th anniversary were able to gain deeper insights into the history and culture of Red Village and watch videos highlighting important moments in the community's life.Red Village is one of the few places outside Israel and the United States where a compact Jewish ethnic community resides. This gives the village a unique status on a global scale. By preserving its culture and traditions for centuries, Red Village demonstrates how ethnic and cultural identity can be maintained even in the face of globalization and assimilation. Today, the village not only preserves its traditions but also continues to thrive.The exhibition dedicated to the 290th anniversary of Red Village was another step towards promoting the village's cultural heritage. It reminded us of Red Village's importance not only to Azerbaijan but also to the global Jewish community. The history of this village is a story of resilience, fidelity to tradition, and the determination to preserve a unique identity.The cultural diversity, mutual respect, and support that characterize Azerbaijani society make Red Village not only a center of Jewish culture but also a symbol of how a nation can thrive in a world where all its members are valued and respected, regardless of their ethnic or religious background.

News.Az