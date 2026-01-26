Reports claim arrival of 16 Chinese aircraft in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az reports, citing online sources and social media accounts, that up to 16 aircraft from China have recently arrived in Iran, allegedly within a short time frame. According to these unverified accounts, the planes may have been transporting cargo, including possible military equipment.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from Chinese or Iranian authorities regarding such flights or their purpose.

A number of defense analysts note that movements of this scale would typically be detected through open-source flight tracking services or satellite imagery, yet no publicly available data has emerged to support the claims.

News.Az