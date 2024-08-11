Russia initiates airstrike on Kyiv
Russia carried out an airstrike on Kyiv, prompting air defense systems on the city's outskirts to engage in repelling the assault, according to early Sunday reports from the mayor of the Ukrainian capital and military administration officials, News.Az reports, citing Reuters .
"Air defense units are in operation, and the air raid alert remains active," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated on the Telegram messaging platform.
Witnesses from Reuters reported hearing at least two explosions, which they described as likely the work of air defense systems.
