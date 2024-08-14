Russia paves the way for Indonesia in the Arctic and the Far East

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Pavel Klachkov is a Russian political scientist, a Director of the branch of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.



In August 2024, Russia and Indonesia took a significant step towards strengthening their economic and geopolitical ties by agreeing to establish a joint partnership development program in the Far East and the Arctic. This event marks the beginning of a new phase of interaction between the two countries, which aim to leverage their unique geographical and economic opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.One of the key elements of the program is the logistics and transportation of goods through the Northern Sea Route (NSR). This route offers a strategically important alternative to traditional sea routes, reducing delivery times between Europe and Asia. For Indonesia, as a major exporter and importer, access to the NSR opens new opportunities to reduce transportation costs and increase foreign economic activity. Russia, in turn, gains additional incentives to develop Arctic infrastructure, strengthening its position in global trade.The Eastern Maritime Corridor project between the Far East and Chennai is another important area of cooperation. This corridor could form the basis for creating a sustainable network of sea transport linking Russia's Far East with one of India's largest ports. Indonesia's participation in this project will add additional significance and expand the geography of supplies, which in turn will increase the region's attractiveness to international investors.Russia and Indonesia are also considering the possibility of expanding the supply of eco-friendly agricultural products and fertilizers. Indonesia, with its vast agricultural lands, is interested in importing fertilizers that will help increase yield and product quality. At the same time, Russian producers can offer their technologies and expertise in eco-friendly farming, enabling Indonesia to develop its agro-industrial complex in line with international standards.Investment in the construction and development of infrastructure in the Far East is another important aspect of the program. Russia plans to develop 25 cities in this region by attracting foreign investments. Indonesia can contribute by participating in the construction of facilities and providing technologies. This approach will not only accelerate the development of the region but also create new jobs, which will have a positive impact on the economies of both countries.The tourism sector and the expansion of air connectivity between regions of Russia and Indonesia are also important items on the agenda. Developing tourism infrastructure and increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries will create new opportunities for tourists, promoting cultural exchange and strengthening friendly relations between the peoples. Russia, with its unique natural and cultural attractions, will become more accessible to Indonesian tourists, while Indonesia, with its tropical islands and rich cultural heritage, will attract more Russian travelers.One of the key aspects of cooperation is the development of the education sector and creative industries. Russia and Indonesia plan to exchange experience and technologies in the field of education and develop joint projects in the creative industries. This opens new opportunities for students and young professionals, who will gain access to quality education and participate in international projects. In the long term, this will help both countries prepare qualified personnel for the new economic realities.Special attention should be paid to the supply of mineral resources. Russia actively exports coal, oil, metals, food, and chemical products to Indonesia. The recent tender by the Indonesian company Pertamina for the purchase of Russian oil grades Urals and Sokol confirms interest in Russian resources. The resumption of supplies after a decade-long hiatus indicates Indonesia's intention to diversify its energy sources and strengthen cooperation with Russia in this strategic area.The creation of a joint partnership development program between Russia and Indonesia in the Far East and the Arctic opens new horizons for cooperation. However, both countries face serious challenges, including the need to adapt to changes in the global market, develop infrastructure in remote regions, and address environmental issues.The successful implementation of the program will require coordinated efforts at all levels, from government to the private sector. If Russia and Indonesia can overcome these obstacles, their partnership will serve as an example for other countries and contribute to stability and prosperity in the region.

