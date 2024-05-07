Slovakia sees Azerbaijan as valued partner - deputy premier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia sees Azerbaijan as a valued partner, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Denisa Saková said on Tuesday.

She made the remarks while speaking during the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Foru in Baku, News.Az reports.Saková stated that the signing of the double taxation avoidance agreement in April strengthened the already robust cooperation between the two nations.She noted that the existence of such an agreement, as well as a legal framework of 11 documents, will allow for greater mutual economic cooperation.“Representatives of 37 companies and structures of Slovakia have arrived in Baku. I believe in their productive negotiations during this visit,” the deputy prime minister emphasized.Saková added that the business forum serves as a productive platform for establishing close ties between companies and entrepreneurs of the two countries.

News.Az