The DRC’s $24 trillion curse: How wealth fuels endless conflict

Armed men travel in a pickup truck, devoid of any insignia or markings, as they drive through an empty street in Goma on January 28, 2025. Photo: AFP

Africa is a continent that commands admiration, fascination, and, too often, horror. It has always been this way. But today, as conflicts rage and resources fuel exploitation, the paradox of Africa’s wealth and suffering is more apparent than ever.

Among the many nations of the continent, some experience relative stability and development, while others battle outbreaks of disease. Yet, some remain locked in a seemingly endless cycle of war—both against external aggressors and within their own borders. One such nation is the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where internal strife merges with geopolitical rivalries to create a volatile and tragic reality.

At first glance, the conflict in the DRC appears to be just another local rebellion, a confrontation between the Congolese government and the M23 rebel group. But beneath the surface, it is a political thriller, an economic crime saga, and a battle for control over some of the most valuable natural resources on the planet.

The DRC is an enigmatic country, its history shaped by colonial rule, dictatorship, and external interventions. A former Belgian colony, it was once known as Zaire before assuming its current name. Today, it coexists alongside its smaller neighbor, the Republic of Congo, but its internal dynamics remain far from stable.

Ethnic tensions and power struggles have long plagued the region, particularly in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu. The current conflict pits the Congolese army against the M23 rebel group—an armed faction with alleged backing from Rwanda. Reports from multiple sources, both official and covert, suggest that Rwandan forces are actively involved, either supporting M23 or operating within its ranks.

This is not a new story. The region has endured cycles of war, genocide, and shifting alliances for decades. Yet, there are deeper forces at play, driving this persistent instability.

One cannot fully understand the DRC’s conflicts without considering the extraordinary wealth buried beneath its soil. The country possesses the world's largest reserves of cobalt, substantial uranium deposits, and significant quantities of tungsten, coltan, and gold.

Estimates place the total value of these mineral reserves at a staggering $24 trillion. Yet, the DRC remains one of the poorest nations on Earth, with millions of its people surviving on less than two dollars a day.

This paradox is not unique to the DRC. Venezuela holds the largest oil reserves in the world, yet its economy is in ruins. Afghanistan is home to vast deposits of rare earth metals, yet its people live in abject poverty. There is a pattern here: nations rich in natural resources often find themselves embroiled in perpetual conflict, their wealth becoming a curse rather than a blessing.

The DRC’s mineral wealth is not only coveted by global superpowers but also by its immediate neighbors. Rwanda, a country with limited natural resources of its own, has seen a remarkable increase in its mining revenues. In 2023—the same year that fighting escalated in eastern DRC—Rwanda’s mineral revenue surged by 43%, reaching $1.1 billion.

Map shows DRC and Rwanda. Euronews

One particular statistic raises eyebrows: the United States imported only 7% of its tantalum supply from the DRC in 2023, but a staggering 36% from Rwanda. Given that Rwanda’s own tantalum reserves are minimal, the likely explanation is smuggling. Illegally mined minerals from the DRC are funneled into Rwanda, rebranded, and sold on the international market. The economic incentives behind this scheme are clear, and they are a significant driver of the ongoing violence.

At the heart of the DRC’s resource extraction industry are the so-called “artisanal miners.” These are not large-scale operations with sophisticated machinery but families—sometimes even children—digging with bare hands. In remote provinces, makeshift trading posts run by Chinese merchants purchase uranium ore directly from Congolese villagers. Similarly, small-scale gold miners, desperate for income, use mercury to refine their findings—an environmentally devastating practice that poisons both people and ecosystems.

While the international community imposes strict regulations on mercury use, these laws mean little in the DRC, where illegal mining continues unabated. The consequence is not just environmental destruction but a humanitarian crisis, as thousands suffer from mercury poisoning and radiation exposure.

Given the financial stakes, it is difficult to imagine a swift resolution to the fighting in eastern DRC. If M23, with Rwandan support, gains control over the region’s mineral-rich provinces, it will dominate a multi-billion-dollar trade. Those profits will not benefit the Congolese people but rather the warlords, foreign backers, and black-market networks that thrive in chaos.

Meanwhile, the Congolese government, led by President Félix Tshisekedi, seeks to assert control over these revenues. Yet, in a country where corruption is rampant and foreign interests loom large, true economic sovereignty remains elusive.

The battle for the DRC is not just about territorial control—it is about wealth, power, and exploitation. And as long as minerals continue to flow out of the country while its people remain in poverty, the cycle of conflict will persist. Whether through war, smuggling, or covert economic deals, the DRC’s vast resources will continue to fuel not just its own crisis, but a global web of geopolitical interests.

For the Congolese people, the question remains: will they ever see the benefits of their nation’s immense natural wealth, or will their homeland remain a battleground for others’ gain?

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az