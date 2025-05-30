Trilateral trust: Baku, Ankara, and Islamabad signal united front on global challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Tarique Siyal is a Pakistani international affairs analyst and journalist. The article expresses the author's personal opinion and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a long-standing history of cordial relations. Pakistan was the second country, after Türkiye, to recognize the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan in December 1991. Diplomatic ties between the two nations were formally established on June 9, 1992, and Pakistan opened its embassy in Baku in 1993.

The late Farooq Leghari became the first President of Pakistan to visit Azerbaijan in 1995. A year later, then-President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev paid a reciprocal visit to Pakistan. Most recently, in July 2024, President Ilham Aliyev undertook a two-day official visit to Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Relations between the two countries remain strong and constructive. Earlier this year, from February 23 to 24, 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a two-day visit to Azerbaijan. During his stay, he met with President Ilham Aliyev and other high-ranking officials. Their discussions focused on deepening bilateral ties, enhancing trade and investment, expanding cooperation in the energy sector, addressing climate change challenges, boosting defense collaboration, and fostering greater cultural exchange.

Türkiye, a close ally of both Pakistan and Azerbaijan, initially played a key role in fostering ties between the two countries. Today, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan enjoy an exceptional trilateral relationship grounded in shared history, cultural affinity, and strategic cooperation. The regions these nations inhabit have been interconnected for centuries through deep-rooted traditional, spiritual, and civilizational bonds. These historical connections have been further reinforced through mutual support on critical national issues.

The three countries have consistently stood by one another in times of need — whether regarding Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia, Türkiye’s Northern Cyprus issue with Greece, or Pakistan’s dispute with India over Kashmir. On regional and international platforms, they have expressed unwavering support for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During his recent two-day visit to Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif participated in the Pakistan–Türkiye–Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit alongside Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ilham Aliyev.

Prime Minister Sharif noted that previous trilateral engagements had produced highly constructive discussions on matters of mutual interest. He expressed hope that the summit held in the city of Lachin would elevate their cooperation to new heights, in alignment with the aspirations of the peoples of all three nations.

He further emphasized that the close affinity among the peoples of Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan was rooted in genuine affection and a shared sense of purpose. He praised the overwhelming public support and deep emotional bonds that continue to unite the three countries in pursuit of common goals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also emphasized that the world is facing an increasing number of grave challenges — from armed conflicts and pandemics to climate change and economic crises. In this context, the trilateral summit was a testament to the three nations' commitment to cooperation over confrontation. He expressed confidence that with shared resolve and mutual understanding, their collaboration would ultimately bring peace, stability, and prosperity to their regions.

Azerbaijan’s $2 Billion Investment in Pakistan

In his remarks, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev underlined the strong foundations of unity between the three countries, rooted in their shared history, culture, and faith. He expressed Azerbaijan’s intention to deepen economic ties with Pakistan through joint projects and investments, announcing plans for a $2 billion contribution to Pakistan’s economy focused on key development sectors.

President Aliyev also called for enhanced cooperation in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and space exploration, as well as in higher education, cultural exchange, and tourism — all aimed at fostering greater people-to-people connectivity.

He voiced concern over ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India, noting that this issue was of particular importance to Azerbaijan. He reaffirmed Baku’s solidarity with Islamabad and emphasized that peaceful dialogue and negotiations in accordance with the UN Charter remain the best path forward.

Türkiye’s President Erdogan congratulated Azerbaijan on its Independence Day and highlighted the deep-rooted bonds of trust and solidarity between the three brotherly nations. Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to Azerbaijan, he praised the momentum in trilateral cooperation and reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to strengthening strategic ties with both Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received praise from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his prudent and wise approach during the recent conflict with India. President Erdoğan noted that the ceasefire helped ease tensions between the two countries and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to contributing toward a lasting peace in South Asia.

Azerbaijan's Independence Day Ceremony in Lachin

During his visit, Prime Minister Sharif also addressed the Independence Day Ceremony of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Lachin. In his speech, he paid tribute to the courage and determination of the Azerbaijani people, who, under the “visionary and dynamic leadership” of President Ilham Aliyev, succeeded in liberating the region of Karabakh after decades of occupation.

“It is a great honor to be here today, celebrating not only Azerbaijan’s Independence Day but also Pakistan’s Youm-e-Takbeer — the day our nation became a nuclear power in 1998,” the Prime Minister stated, highlighting the powerful symbolism of May 28 for both nations.

Recalling recent conflicts, Prime Minister Sharif said: “When Armenia attacked Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye stood firmly by its side. And today, when India attacked Pakistan, President Erdoğan and President Aliyev stood like a formidable fortress with us. This is the essence of true brotherhood.”

Describing the trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan as “productive and inspiring,” the Prime Minister called for stronger regional unity and enduring friendship.

“Our flags today flutter high — symbols of unity, hope, and strength,” he declared. “We will continue to stand with our brothers and sisters — in Karabakh, in Kashmir, and in Palestine. This is our shared commitment. This is our shared destiny.”

Bilateral Meeting with President Aliyev

On May 28, 2025, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a bilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Lachin. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi.

Taking place on the eve of the Pakistan–Türkiye–Azerbaijan trilateral summit and coinciding with Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, the meeting carried deep symbolic significance. The Prime Minister conveyed warm congratulations to President Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on their national day.

He reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan are bound by enduring ties of friendship and brotherhood. He also expressed sincere appreciation for Azerbaijan’s steadfast support during the recent Pakistan–India confrontation, especially in the face of Indian provocations. Prime Minister Sharif noted the heartfelt expressions of solidarity from both the leadership and the people of Azerbaijan, stating that “the people of Azerbaijan celebrated Pakistan’s success in the Maarka-e-Haq — the battle for truth — against India.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep gratitude to Azerbaijan for its unwavering support during the recent standoff with India, which began with New Delhi’s missile strikes on Pakistani territory. He commended the unity and solidarity demonstrated by Azerbaijan’s leadership and people during this critical time.

In their bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Sharif and President Ilham Aliyev conducted a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of Pakistan–Azerbaijan relations. Both leaders welcomed the upward trajectory in political, economic, defense, and cultural cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening this multifaceted partnership.

They emphasized their shared dedication to expanding strategic collaboration, particularly through investments in mutually beneficial sectors. The Prime Minister underscored that the two nations had stood by each other at every critical moment and would continue to do so in the future.

The Azerbaijani side endorsed the initiation of formal discussions on advancing Azerbaijani investments in Pakistan. In this regard, it was agreed that delegation-level consultations would be organized in the near future to identify concrete opportunities and frameworks for cooperation.

Prime Minister Sharif also noted the symbolic and emotional significance of holding the meeting in Lachin — a city that embodies Azerbaijan’s spirit of resilience and national revival. The location, he said, reflected the profound connection between the two countries and their shared aspirations for peace and prosperity.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts to promote regional stability, inclusive growth, and principled positions on key global challenges. They pledged to continue working closely to advance common objectives at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also held extensive consultations with the leaderships of both Azerbaijan and Türkiye, addressing a broad range of issues, including regional security, economic integration, and global developments. He conveyed his sincere appreciation for the solidarity shown by these two brotherly nations during the recent crisis with India, reaffirming the strength of their enduring friendship.

