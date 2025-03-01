+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent Oval Office meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, held in front of journalists, quickly devolved into a public scandal, marked by heated exchanges and allegations of Kremlin influence.

Yevhen Mahda, a prominent Ukrainian political analyst, shared his insights with News.Az, asserting that the Kremlin is exercising control over Donald Trump.

"The meeting between the Ukrainian and U.S. presidents in Washington, conducted under the scrutiny of TV cameras, clearly indicates that Donald Trump, at the very least, is under reflexive control by the Kremlin. As witnessed by all, he resorted solely to pressure tactics against the Ukrainian president," Mahda stated.

According to Mahda, the circumstances surrounding the meeting were never favorable for Zelensky.

"It’s evident that the White House had meticulously prepared a psychological profile of Volodymyr Zelensky. The 2+1 discussion format was inherently disadvantageous for the Ukrainian president, and there is nothing surprising about this," Mahda explained.

The analyst refrained from criticizing Zelensky’s emotional responses during the meeting.

"He was openly provoked and confronted with statements that were nearly impossible to ignore," he observed.

In Mahda’s view, Zelensky's reactions were measured and appropriate given the circumstances.

"Conversely, Trump and his team displayed a distinct and unusual adherence to their own interests—a complete acceptance of his worldview and a determination to present him as the ultimate authority," Mahda noted.

This situation raises a critical question: is there any real plan for a peaceful resolution, beyond merely calling for a ceasefire?

"Trump’s demand for a ceasefire following the meeting with Zelensky is meaningless. It has no impact on Putin whatsoever. Moreover, the fact that the meeting concluded without any official statements from either side suggests that it left the Kremlin unfazed," Mahda remarked.

At the same time, if Trump decides to halt military aid to Ukraine under the current circumstances, he risks facing a storm of criticism—not only from the Democratic Party but also from a substantial portion of the American media, Mahda warned.

“This is quite apparent. In this scenario, much depends on the actions of the European Union and the United Kingdom. Kira Starar’s initiative to convene a meeting of European leaders on March 2 will provide a clearer picture of Europe’s stance. Given that the war is taking place on European soil, remaining passive is simply not an option," he argued.

Mahda concluded by likening Ukraine's role to that of a valiant defender of Europe.

"I believe Ukraine is acting as the last knight of Europe, while the European Union and Britain could well play the role of its squires," the political analyst declared.

News.Az