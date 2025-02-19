Türkiye’s oil giant TUPRAS bows to U.S. pressure

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Asif Aydinly

Türkiye’s leading oil refiner, TUPRAS, finds itself at a crossroads: continue lucrative imports of Russian crude or yield to mounting U.S. sanctions pressure. According to Reuters, the company has decided to halt purchases of Urals crude, underscoring that even major players with access to alternative fuel sources are unwilling to risk their access to Western markets and financial operations.

On the one hand, this decision appears to be a forced move dictated by the latest sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury on January 10, 2025. These measures targeted key Russian oil companies, including Surgutneftegaz and Gazprom Neft, significantly complicating logistics and payment mechanisms. On the other hand, as recently as 2024, TUPRAS had been aggressively increasing its imports of Russian crude, reaching a record-high volume of 225,000 barrels per day—26.4% more than in 2023. This indicates that, despite geopolitical tensions, Russian oil remained highly attractive for Türkiye.

Türkiye has traditionally balanced its relations between Russia and the West, leveraging its geopolitical position for economic gain. While Western countries imposed restrictions, Ankara seized the opportunity to purchase discounted Urals crude, securing a competitive advantage. However, TUPRAS is now being forced to adjust its strategy, as U.S. sanctions complicate financial transactions and threaten other aspects of its operations. But does this truly signal Türkiye’s complete withdrawal from Russian oil? More likely, it suggests a shift in procurement strategies—seeking new mechanisms to circumvent sanctions rather than a total cessation of imports.

As Bloomberg reports, TUPRAS had already been considering halting Russian fuel purchases last week if prices exceeded the Western-imposed price cap. This is a crucial point: the issue is not an outright ban but an adaptation to new conditions. Russian suppliers may be compelled to offer additional discounts or explore alternative routes through third countries. This would not be the first time businesses have adapted to sanctions—after previous waves of restrictions, Russian oil still found its way into Europe via intermediaries.

Notably, TUPRAS’s decision comes amid a surge in seaborne Russian crude shipments to Türkiye. In December 2024, imports soared to a record 444,000 barrels per day. However, this dynamic may now shift. If Türkiye’s largest oil refiner does suspend purchases, alternative supply routes—such as those through China or India, which have already absorbed a significant share of Russian crude—may take precedence.

Another key factor is the overall increase in cargo turnover at Turkish ports, which grew by 12.8% in January 2025. Russia remains a crucial supplier of coal, coke, and other raw materials, indicating that trade ties between Moscow and Ankara remain strong despite targeted sanctions. In the coming months, adjustments to supply chains may occur, but a complete economic decoupling between Türkiye and Russia appears unlikely.

The pivotal question is whether TUPRAS’s decision is a short-term response or a sign of a deeper realignment of the Turkish energy market. History suggests that Ankara’s policies are highly flexible—when sanctions become too restrictive, new supply schemes and partners emerge. For now, it is premature to speak of a full withdrawal from Russian crude. Instead, we are likely to see a redistribution of trade flows, increased pressure on suppliers, and additional price concessions to offset the cost of sanctions.

Thus, TUPRAS’s move should be seen as a necessary adjustment to new regulations rather than a strategic rejection of Russian oil. Türkiye remains adept at capitalizing on geopolitical crises. And if there is a way to continue trading with Russia while bypassing sanctions, one can be certain—it will be found.

News.Az