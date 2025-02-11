New anti-Russian sanctions to influence global oil supply routes — EIA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The latest US sanctions will just slightly reduce the forecast of oil production in Russia and will mainly influence global routes of oil supplies, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its report, News.az reports citing TASS.

According to data presented in the report, the US Department of Energy expects production of liquid hydrocarbons by Russia to be 10.45 mln barrels per day in 2025 and 10.58 mln barrels per day in 2026.

New sanctions against Russian oil did not significantly influence forecasts on the oil market balance and oil prices, EIA stressed. Oil prices responded with growth to the announcement of the new package of US sanctions. Prices started declining during the month then as traders shifted their focus to weak data of oil demand growth, the administration added.

The US introduced a large-scale package of sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sector in early January, including oil majors Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz. Restrictions also covered 183 tankers, trading and oilfield service companies.

News.Az