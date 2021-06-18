Moscow in close contact with Ankara, Baku and Yerevan over situation in Karabakh – Kremlin

Moscow in close contact with Ankara, Baku and Yerevan over situation in Karabakh – Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is in close contact with Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia to stabilize the situation in Karabakh, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Friday.

"We think that any steps must help to further stabilize the situation in the Transcaucasus, develop infrastructure, transport logistics, correct the situation in general and must not contain any elements, which can increase tension," Peskov added.

News.Az