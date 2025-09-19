Ukraine war: Key developments over the past 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has reported new gains on the battlefield, fresh strikes deep inside Russia, and expanded cooperation with Poland, while both sides continue to exchange casualties and accusations, News.Az reports.

Counteroffensive Gains in Donetsk

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukrainian forces have liberated about 160 square kilometers of territory in Donetsk Oblast since launching their counteroffensive. According to Kyiv, troops have also cleared an additional 170 square kilometers, although not all areas are fully secured.

Seven settlements, mainly in the Dobropillia–Pokrovsk sector, are now under Ukrainian control. Military officials said Russian losses in the area have exceeded 2,500 personnel in recent weeks, with more than half of them killed.

Strikes on Russian Infrastructure

Ukraine intensified long-range operations, targeting oil and petrochemical facilities in Russia’s Bashkortostan and Volgograd regions. These attacks are part of Kyiv’s strategy to disrupt Moscow’s energy industry, which is seen as a key source of funding for the war effort.

Exchange of Bodies

More than 1,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers have been returned in the latest exchange with Russia. Ukraine also handed over the remains of 24 Russian servicemen. Officials in Kyiv stressed that the recovery of fallen troops is vital for families seeking closure.

Polish–Ukrainian Drone Defense

In response to a recent Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace, Ukraine has begun providing drone defense training for Polish forces. The program will focus on detection, electronic jamming, and interception, as Warsaw seeks to strengthen air defense along NATO’s eastern flank.

Russia’s Claims of Advances

Meanwhile, Russia said its forces have advanced in several sectors, including near Yampol, and improved positions in contested residential zones. These claims have not been independently verified.

Leadership Statements

President Zelensky underlined that despite Russia’s pressure, Ukraine’s counteroffensive is “bringing results” and gradually pushing back Moscow’s forces, particularly in eastern Donetsk.

