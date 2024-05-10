UN vows to support Azerbaijan in hosting COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations will spare no efforts to support Azerbaijan in successfully hosting COP29 this year, Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

“UN experts will make every effort to make the COP29 conference successful, and its participants will realize the ‘climate mission’, she said at an event on “Climate Conversation: Road to COP29”.Andreeva noted that global warming has reached 1.5 degrees, making it necessary to meet commitments to descendants and stay within this temperature to prevent future warming.“We have to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent,” Andreeva emphasized.She pointed out that decisions made at COP29 in Baku will continue to influence future climate conferences, such as COP30 in Brazil.“COP29 will offer a chance to execute climate change actions. We are creating applicable models and tactics,” she added.

News.Az