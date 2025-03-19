Unique model of peace: Tajikistan–Kyrgyzstan resolve border issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Parviz Muhammadzoda is Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor of the Department of Diplomacy and Foreign Policy of Tajikistan, International Relations Faculty Tajik National University. The article expresses the author's personal opinion and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan is considered a historic visit in the relations between the two states, opening a new page of comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation, which will be written in golden letters in the history of cooperation between the two countries.

The state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan is considered to be the opening of doors for cooperation and friendship between the two states and has resulted in the signing of 16 documents on cooperation in various fields to resolve interstate issues, including the historic treaty on the state border between the two neighboring countries.

At the same time, it should be emphasized that during this visit, a Joint Statement of the Presidents of the two countries on further strengthening the ties of friendship and good-neighborliness between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Kyrgyzstan was signed.

Peaceful and comprehensive resolution of the state border issues between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has long been the objective of the parties, and finally, during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon to Kyrgyzstan, the relevant treaty was signed, allowing the two neighboring countries to reach a historic and eternal solution.

The state visit of the Leader of the Nation serves as an opening of all doors of cooperation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, giving a new impetus to further strengthening of friendly relations and good-neighborliness between the two countries, as well as expanding further integration in the region.

Therefore, the state visit of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan H.E. Emomali Rahmon to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and the resolution of complex interstate issues can be assessed as a great achievement of the foreign policy of the Republic of Tajikistan under the leadership of its founder H.E. Emomali Rahmon in 2025.

Because it was during this visit and after it that the parties achieved significant results, including:

The issue of the state border was fully resolved; The full operation of the two border crossings was restored; Direct flights between the countries were restored; Mutual visits of citizens of the two countries led to an increase in the number of citizens of the two countries traveling for tourism or family ties; The turnover of goods and people is increasing, which comprehensively contributes to the expansion of trade cooperation; The development of multimodal and intermodal transit transport between the two countries is being established; Economic relations are being restored and developing rapidly; The Central Asia-South Asia-1000 (CASA-1000) electricity transmission and trade project is being put into operation as soon as possible and in full. Cooperation in scientific and cultural, humanitarian, political and security matters, and other areas of mutual interest are expanding.

We can confidently say that the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan under the leadership of the leaders of the two countries, H.E. Emomali Rahmon and Honorable Sadir Japarov, is growing and their contribution to strengthening friendship, brotherhood, trust, good neighborliness and opening a new page in Tajikistan-Kyrgyz relations is very high, and at the same time, they have opened new development points for further expansion and strengthening of cooperation between the countries.

The resolution of the border issue between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan can be seen as a symbol of mutual trust and friendship, which is an important step towards regional integration and security in the Central Asian region.

The presidents of the two countries stated that the state border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan will continue to be the border of eternal friendship between the two countries and two brotherly peoples.

It should be mentioned that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have shown the international community an excellent example of cooperation, mutual understanding, harmony, coexistence, peace, and good neighborliness, using negotiations as a way to resolve conflicts and border problems, and in a very short period of time from a historical perspective, they were able to resolve all existing problems.

In an uncertain situation in the system of international relations, lack of trust and mutual understanding between global players, as well as in conditions when active conflicts continue in different parts of the world, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have demonstrated a unique example of interstate interaction, which other participants of international relations can use as a unique example in their modern foreign policy experience and practice.

In the turbulent and conflicting world conditions, the peaceful settlement of border issues between the two countries is considered a strategic achievement for the development of the national statehood of Tajikistan.

Analysis of this positive trend in the foreign policy of the two countries shows that the parties have made many concessions in resolving border issues for the sake of achieving peace and stability, peaceful coexistence between the countries, expanding comprehensive bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and mutual understanding, goodwill and consideration of the interests of the parties are one of the main means and methods of this achievement.

There is a well-known formula in international relations: “There are no permanent friends, but only permanent interests”. However, in our opinion, a fundamental turn and historical change have occurred in relations between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, when the parties revised the aforementioned common formula and resolved the problems left over from history using the method of “Friends are permanent and interests are common.”

In the process of settling the border issue between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the method of “friends are permanent and interests are common” was used, and the parties took into account the interests of both sides, which is considered an excellent result and a unique example of diplomatic negotiations in the modern practice of international relations.

In fact, the resolution of the border problem between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan is considered a great achievement of the negotiations between the two countries, without the mediation of a third party, and this achievement belongs to the strong political will of the top leadership of the two countries.

It is precisely technology of conducting negotiations between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan that allowed the parties to achieve this result, and the presence of third party mediation was not required.

Because, as we know, sometimes the process of negotiations at the international level leads to the fact that mediators pursue their own interests, in which case the negotiations may reach an impasse or drag on, and there are many such cases in the history of international relations.

Regardless, the Republic of Tajikistan welcomes all parties who have expressed their willingness to act as mediators in resolving border issues between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan or who have supported the state border treaty signed by the two countries.

It should be noted that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have found an optimal option for both sides to resolve border issues, which meets the national interests of the parties and they fully support it.

It is precisely the values of humanism, political awareness, understanding of the world political and security situation, peacebuilding, mutual understanding, cooperation, solidarity, mutual concessions, good-neighborliness and other factors and principles of peaceful coexistence that prompted the parties to independently resolve the problems as soon as possible.

The normalization of relations between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in a short period of time and achievement of such a working result testifies to the political will of the top leadership of the two countries and high professionalism of the diplomacy of the parties.

In conclusion, we can confidently say that the peoples of the two states are sincerely pleased with the state visit of His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, to the Kyrgyz Republic and highly appreciate the prospects for further bilateral and multilateral cooperation, which will meet the interests of our countries and peoples.

At the same time, this visit is of historical and strategic significance, giving a new impetus to the strengthening of friendly and brotherly cooperation, good-neighborliness and development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

In addition, this visit will serve as a catalyst for the harmonious and inclusive relations between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, contributing to the unity, stability, solidarity, integration, and sustainable development of the Central Asian region.

To summarize, we can say that by finally settling the border issues, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have demonstrated an excellent example of cooperation and a unique approach to conduct negotiations in today’s global conditions, which has been supported by the international community. This positive process of cooperation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan has been highly appreciated by international and regional organizations, as well as countries of the region and the world, which contributes to enhancing the international image of the states and it’s considered a pride for both neighboring countries.

