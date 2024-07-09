+ ↺ − 16 px

In the video, journalist Kerim Sultanov discusses the recent debates between the current and former U.S. presidents, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which took place on June 28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to journalist Kerim Sultanov, the Biden-Trump confrontation is reminiscent of the War of the Roses in England, which lasted from 1455 to 1485. This impression stems from the ongoing and increasingly intense rivalry between the two presidents. The main prize at stake is the Oval Office in the White House. The debates occurred before the formal nomination of both candidates for the highest state office, which is scheduled for the party conventions in July and August.Observers noted that Biden began the debates with a hoarse, cracked voice and disjointed answers. He lost his train of thought several times, confused facts, and struggled to finish sentences. Biden stumbled in his response to the first question.Both candidates addressed immigration policy, the U.S. economy, and the Middle East war. Speaking about support for Israel, Trump called Biden "a very bad Palestinian." He also labeled his opponent "the Manchurian candidate," accusing him of receiving money from China. Trump criticized Biden's Ukraine policy, emphasizing that such a problem would never have arisen under his watch. Biden, the former president said, allocated $200 billion or more to Ukraine. "This is an enormous sum, and I don't think anything like this has ever happened. We shouldn't have spent the money; it shouldn't have happened. Biden's policy is so bad that it will lead us to World War III. Neither Kim Jong-un, Xi Jinping, nor Putin respect him; they don't fear him. They have nothing in common with this gentleman, and he will lead us to World War III."According to Sultanov, the debates' outcome was catastrophic for the Democrats. According to a quick poll conducted by CNN, which organized the "battle of the titans," 67% of respondents recognized Trump as the winner, while Biden convinced only 33% of viewers. After the failed debates, persistent rumors emerged that the Democratic Party leadership was considering replacing their presidential candidate. As Reuters reports, campaign donors were shocked by Biden's disastrous performance. "Fundraising will dry up after these debates," predicted one sponsor, as "money follows enthusiasm."However, Sultanov notes that replacing Biden as the Democratic candidate is only possible if he voluntarily withdraws from the race. The party faces a choice: replace the entire presidential administration or keep everything as it is. If Biden agrees to step down, the Democrats cannot ignore Vice President Kamala Harris, given their strong positions among African American voters, despite her unpopularity. Other potential candidates include Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The most obvious and promoted candidate is Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., who, after the debates, stated that Biden's weakness is evident.

News.Az