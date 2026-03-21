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Iran’s IRGC announces “72nd wave” of attacks - VIDEO

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Iran’s IRGC announces “72nd wave” of attacks - VIDEO
Photo: WANA

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it has launched a new wave of attacks, describing it as the “72nd wave” in its ongoing operations, and released footage it says shows the strikes, News.Az reports, citing Brics News.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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