Iran’s IRGC announces “72nd wave” of attacks - VIDEO

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it has launched a new wave of attacks, describing it as the “72nd wave” in its ongoing operations, and released footage it says shows the strikes, News.Az reports, citing Brics News.

Iran’s missile WAVE 72 ROARS into sky toward targets in Israel AND US 5th Fleet — IRIB https://t.co/TOZ0VpzHWK pic.twitter.com/6wXPpnR8Ht — RT (@RT_com) March 21, 2026

News.Az