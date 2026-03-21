Iranian missile bombs south Israel in huge, deafening blast - VIDEO

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Reports say a missile struck southern Israel, causing a powerful explosion heard across the area, as regional tensions continue to rise, News.Az reports.

Details about the incident remain limited and unverified, including the exact location, damage, and whether there were casualties.

INSANE FOOTAGE: IRANIAN MISSILE BOMBS SOUTH ISRAEL IN HUGE, DEAFENING BLAST pic.twitter.com/vHvIsVk4WT — RT (@RT_com) March 21, 2026

News.Az