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Iranian missile bombs south Israel in huge, deafening blast - VIDEO

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Iranian missile bombs south Israel in huge, deafening blast - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

Reports say a missile struck southern Israel, causing a powerful explosion heard across the area, as regional tensions continue to rise, News.Az reports.

Details about the incident remain limited and unverified, including the exact location, damage, and whether there were casualties.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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