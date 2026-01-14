Watch: Giannis boos back at Bucks crowd during blowout

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday night, Milwaukee Bucks fans at Fiserv Forum expressed their frustration with boos during a dismal first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The crowd’s displeasure came as the Bucks trailed 76-45 at halftime, despite the Timberwolves playing without stars Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In response, Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a shot in the third quarter and returned a thumbs-down gesture to the fans, a move he has used before—such as in Indiana when teammate Myles Turner was booed.

The gesture was directed at his own fans, not the opposing crowd, signaling his displeasure at the negative reaction from the home crowd.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">FULL MOMENT: Giannis boos back at Bucks crowd during blowout <a href="https://t.co/MyShKbaYcE">pic.twitter.com/MyShKbaYcE</a></p>— NBAbzy (@nbabzyy) <a href="https://twitter.com/nbabzyy/status/2011307332542873959?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Antetokounmpo said he can’t ever remember being booed at home.

“Never… Just kind of a new for me. “I thrive through adversity, I thrive when people don’t believe in me. It doesn't matter if I'm on the road, if I'm at home, if I'm on my family dinner, if I'm practicing with my teammate, it doesn't really matter.” He paused. “So, yeah, I've never been a part of something like that before, so it's something new for me. I like, though. I love it.” When asked about it a bit more, to clarify, Antetokounmpo was clearly offended by the fans who chose to boo him and his team and coaching staff. “I was definitely booing back. When I get booed, I boo back. I've been doing it all season. You guys haven’t been with me on the road," said Antetokounmpo, referring to local reporters who cover the Bucks at home but not road games. "Whenever I get booed, I boo back.” “It does not matter," responded Antetokounmpo. It doesn't matter? “No, no, it does not matter. It doesn't matter, I play basketball for my teammates," said Antetokounmpo. "I play basketball for myself and my family. When people don't believe in me, I don't tend to be with them. I tend to be against them. I tend to do what I'm here to do, what I'm good at, right? "I think I'm like a maverick. I've always been that way, so won't change now, it doesn’t matter if I am home, away. “But, yeah, I've never been a part of something like that before, and I don't think it's fair. I don't. “But everybody has the opinion to do what they want to do; I'm not gonna tell them what to do or how to act when we don't play hard, we lose games, or maybe not where we're supposed to be. “And I don't think anybody has the right to tell me how I should act on the basketball court after I have been here 13 years. And I’m basically the all-time leader in everything.” This was the sad ending of a game that the Bucks could not compete in on any level. Defensively, Milwaukee couldn't contest shots. Offensively, players could not match Minnesota's ability to score. It was one of the worst losses of the season, and that's saying something. Throughout Antetokounpo's return to play after an injured calf had sidelined him, he's been trying to take the most positive and authoritative tone in his post-game press conferences. He hasn't criticized his team, his coaches, the GM's roster or any decisions.

