Watch: Giannis boos back at Bucks crowd during blowout

On Tuesday night, Milwaukee Bucks fans at Fiserv Forum expressed their frustration with boos during a dismal first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The crowd’s displeasure came as the Bucks trailed 76-45 at halftime, despite the Timberwolves playing without stars Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
In response, Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a shot in the third quarter and returned a thumbs-down gesture to the fans, a move he has used before—such as in Indiana when teammate Myles Turner was booed.
The gesture was directed at his own fans, not the opposing crowd, signaling his displeasure at the negative reaction from the home crowd.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">FULL MOMENT: Giannis boos back at Bucks crowd during blowout <a href="https://t.co/MyShKbaYcE">pic.twitter.com/MyShKbaYcE</a></p>— NBAbzy (@nbabzyy) <a href="https://twitter.com/nbabzyy/status/2011307332542873959?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 14, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Antetokounmpo said he can’t ever remember being booed at home.
News.Az