Giannis blocks LeBron twice as Bucks rally to beat Lakers

Kevin Porter Jr. led Milwaukee with 22 points and converted two free throws to break a tie after Antetokounmpo blocked James’ driving layup with 39 seconds remaining. Moments later, Antetokounmpo stripped the ball from James from behind with two seconds left, and Porter added two more free throws to secure the win, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The victory marked Milwaukee’s fifth in its last seven games and its first win over a team with a winning record since Dec. 11. Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points, his lowest total since returning from a right calf strain.

Luka Dončić recorded 24 points and nine assists for the Lakers on 8-of-25 shooting, his lowest-scoring outing since Christmas. He fouled out with 16.2 seconds left after committing a foul on Porter’s three-point attempt. LeBron James tallied 26 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds, but Antetokounmpo had the edge in the closing moments. Los Angeles has now lost six of its last 10 games.

Milwaukee built a double-digit lead in the first half despite Antetokounmpo playing under a minutes restriction. Dončić scored 12 points in the third quarter but picked up four fouls in the period, including his fifth.

The Lakers erased their deficit early in the fourth quarter with a 17-4 run, taking the lead when James stole the ball from Antetokounmpo for a layup with 6:02 remaining. The Bucks missed nine of their first 12 shots in the quarter, but Porter’s layup tied the game with two minutes left.

Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura remained sidelined for the Lakers, though coach JJ Redick said Hachimura (calf) could return early next week.

Up next:

Bucks visit Denver on Sunday.

Lakers travel to Sacramento on Monday.