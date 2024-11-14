"We must reverse this trend": COP29 observer calls for global action on marine protection - VIDEO

During the COP29 climate conference , observer Masanori Kobayashi underscored the critical impacts of climate change on marine life, noting that rising air and sea temperatures are endangering fish populations, aquatic animals, and coastal ecosystems.

He emphasized the importance of reversing this trend to sustain seafood resources, responsibly manage marine harvesting, and preserve the diversity of ocean life, News.Az reports.Kobayashi called for comprehensive global efforts to combat climate change, stressing that the health of marine ecosystems is directly tied to the effectiveness of worldwide climate initiatives. The goal, he stated, is to protect and responsibly enjoy the rich biodiversity of our oceans for generations to come.

News.Az