Western Azerbaijan Community urges international community to condemn actions of Armenian Gregorian Church

The Western Azerbaijan Community has called on the international community and world religious leaders to condemn the actions of the Armenian Gregorian Church, News.Az reports.

As known, based on the agreement reached on April 19, 2024, between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it was decided to take certain practical steps regarding the delimitation of the border. However, in recent days in Armenia, a number of provocative forces are working intensively to prevent the implementation of the said agreement, which could contribute to achieving lasting peace between the two countries. It is very concerning that religious servants of the Armenian Gregorian Church have been actively involved in these processes. They put forward political demands, openly oppose peace with Azerbaijan and call for a revanchist war. “While Azerbaijan hosts the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in these days, the Armenian Gregorian Church conducts anti-peace activities. It is regrettable and speaks volumes. It should be noted that the Armenian Gregorian Church was actively involved in in the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan,” the Community said in a statement. “The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on the international community and world religious leaders to condemn the actions of the Armenian Gregorian Church and to support the establishment of lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said the statement.

News.Az