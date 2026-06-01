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Netanyahu orders fresh strikes on Beirut's Dahiyeh district

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Netanyahu orders fresh strikes on Beirut's Dahiyeh district
Photo: Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to launch targeted airstrikes against Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut's Dahiyeh district, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a post on X, he claimed the strikes are in response to the “repeated and ongoing violations” of the ceasefire in Lebanon by Hezbollah.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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