Mexico is not anyone's pinata, president warns Donald Trump

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Tensions between Mexico and the United States have hit a fierce new flashpoint. Delivering her annual address before thousands of supporters in Mexico City, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum directly blasted pressure from the Donald Trump administration, forcefully declaring that "Mexico is not anyone’s piñata!"

Sheinbaum accused sectors of the American far right of engineering a massive "media offensive" using global information platforms, paid bots, and multimillion-dollar social media campaigns to interfere in Mexican sovereignty ahead of upcoming elections, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Secret CIA Crash That Sparked the Crisis

The rhetoric marks an intense escalation in a fast-deteriorating diplomatic standoff. According to Sheinbaum, the foreign-backed campaigns against her administration sharply intensified following a highly controversial incident on April 19:

The Incident: A fatal car crash in Chihuahua, northwestern Mexico, resulted in the deaths of several U.S. officials.

The Fallout: Mexico later revealed the deceased individuals were Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agents operating inside the country without federal authorization—a direct violation of the Mexican constitution.

The Investigation: Mexico immediately launched an official probe into the unauthorized foreign intelligence presence, even summoning Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos to testify.

U.S. Retaliation and Extradition Demands

Washington responded to Mexico's unauthorized-agent probe with aggressive legal maneuvers. Shortly after Mexico opened its investigation, the U.S. fired back by submitting formal extradition requests for 10 high-profile Mexican nationals.

Among those targeted by the U.S. is Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, a prominent member of Sheinbaum’s ruling Morena party. While two of the requested individuals have already surrendered to American custody, President Sheinbaum has staunchly defended Governor Rocha Moya. She slammed Washington for leveling severe accusations and demanding extraditions without providing any concrete evidence.

In a direct move to counter Washington's pressure, Sheinbaum and the Morena-led Congress have rapidly advanced a new constitutional reform designed to legally block foreign interference in domestic Mexican affairs.

News.Az