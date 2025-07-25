What are Thailand and Cambodia still fighting over after 100 years?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent outbreak of heavy artillery fire between Thailand and Cambodia marks a dangerous escalation in one of Southeast Asia’s longest-standing and most sensitive territorial disputes. While the violence may appear sudden to outsiders, it is the product of over a century of unresolved tension, nationalist sentiment, and intermittent military confrontations centered around a small but symbolically and strategically important piece of land.

The heart of the conflict lies in the area surrounding Preah Vihear, an 11th-century Hindu temple located atop a steep cliff in the Dangrek Mountains along the border between the two countries. While the International Court of Justice ruled in 1962 that the temple itself belongs to Cambodia, Thailand has continued to claim sovereignty over the adjacent 4.6 square kilometers of land, which was not clearly demarcated in the court’s original ruling. This ambiguity, coupled with deeply held national pride on both sides, has kept the issue alive for generations.

Tensions rose sharply in 2008 after Cambodia succeeded in registering Preah Vihear as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Thailand interpreted this move as a political provocation and a threat to its territorial claim. What followed was a series of military confrontations, most notably in 2008, 2010, and 2011. These clashes involved small arms and artillery fire, led to casualties on both sides, and displaced thousands of civilians living near the contested zone. In 2013, the International Court of Justice issued a further clarification, ruling that the land surrounding the temple also falls under Cambodian sovereignty. While this ruling temporarily calmed tensions, it did not lead to a permanent resolution. Military posts remained in place, and mutual suspicion continued to fester beneath the surface.

The latest fighting, which has now entered its second day, signals a return to high-intensity conflict. Both sides have accused each other of initiating the hostilities, but what is clear is that heavy artillery has been used and both militaries have mobilized forces to the border. Reports indicate that civilian areas have been shelled, infrastructure damaged, and hundreds of people forced to flee their homes. As in previous confrontations, the burden of violence is falling primarily on those who live in the disputed areas—ordinary people who have little say in the political decisions that bring them harm.

This conflict is not happening in isolation. Domestic political conditions in both countries may be contributing to the escalation. In Thailand, internal political instability and nationalist pressure often lead to hardline stances on border issues. In Cambodia, the government has historically used the Preah Vihear dispute to rally national unity and deflect attention from internal challenges. These dynamics create an environment in which even small incidents can spiral into open conflict.

The international response has so far been muted, but the potential consequences of continued fighting are significant. Both Thailand and Cambodia are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional bloc that aspires to maintain peace and cooperation. Yet ASEAN’s commitment to non-interference and consensus-based decision-making has repeatedly prevented it from playing an effective role in mediating such disputes. The credibility of ASEAN as a peacekeeping body is once again under strain.

At a broader level, this conflict risks drawing in global actors with strategic interests in Southeast Asia, including the United States and China. Instability in the region threatens not only security but also economic connectivity, investment flows, and diplomatic balance.

What is urgently needed now is an immediate ceasefire and a renewed commitment to dialogue. This must go beyond temporary de-escalation and address the root causes of the conflict. Confidence-building measures such as demilitarization of the disputed zone, joint border patrols, and third-party mediation are necessary to create the foundation for lasting peace. Historical grievances must be acknowledged, but they cannot be allowed to justify ongoing violence.

The Thailand-Cambodia border dispute is a clear example of how unresolved history, when left unmanaged, can become a catalyst for renewed conflict. Without sustained diplomatic effort, reinforced by legal clarity and political will, this fragile region will remain vulnerable to future eruptions of violence—with devastating consequences for civilians, bilateral relations, and regional peace.

