Death toll rises to 16, more than 120,000 displaced in Thai-Cambodia clashes - VIDEO

Death toll rises to 16, more than 120,000 displaced in Thai-Cambodia clashes - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The escalating border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has now claimed at least 16 lives, with more than 120,000 civilians fleeing the region as artillery and rocket fire continue for a second day.

Thai officials confirmed 15 fatalities on their side—including 14 civilians and one soldier—while Cambodian authorities reported one death and five injuries following cross-border shelling. Over 45 people, including Thai soldiers and civilians, have been injured in the violence so far, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

15 killed, 46 injured in #Thailand due to Cambodian strikes, says Thai Health Ministry #ThailandCambodia



The fighting on the border continues with renewed intensity. In the morning, Cambodia again used Grad MLRS to strike deep into Thai territory, the country's ground forces… pic.twitter.com/QA9ac1HPrr — News.Az (@news_az) July 25, 2025

The clashes, which erupted Thursday in a long-disputed border area, mark the bloodiest military engagement between the Southeast Asian neighbors since the early 2010s. Heavy shelling, including from multiple-rocket launchers and airstrikes, has raised concerns of an all-out war.

“This is no longer a routine skirmish. The situation is spiraling fast,” said Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. “Our forces are responding appropriately, but the risk of escalation remains high.”

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior reported that over 100,000 residents from four northeastern provinces—Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, and Ubon Ratchathani—have been relocated to emergency shelters. Cambodian officials estimated 20,000 people have fled from Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey provinces.

Both countries have blamed each other for igniting the violence, which began with small arms fire and escalated quickly into exchanges of heavy artillery. On Thursday, Thailand deployed F-16 fighter jets to strike “military targets” across the border, while Cambodian forces launched long-range rockets toward Thai towns.

Tensions have also drawn in cultural heritage concerns. Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture said the iconic Preah Vihear Temple—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—suffered “substantial damage” from Thai bombardment, a claim not yet independently verified.

In response to the spiraling crisis, the United Nations Security Council is set to convene an emergency session today to discuss the conflict. Diplomatic sources say the meeting will aim to prevent further military escalation and push for an immediate ceasefire.

Global powers have begun weighing in. The United States, a key military ally of Thailand, has urged both parties to “immediately cease hostilities,” while China, a close partner of Cambodia, expressed “deep concern” and called for dialogue.

With fears mounting that this could evolve into a wider regional conflict, international mediation efforts are expected to intensify in the coming days.

News.Az