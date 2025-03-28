What drives the current wave of protests in Türkiye?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent wave of protests in Türkiye is not just about political discontent — it reflects a deeper transformation within society. While the name of Ekrem İmamoğlu is prominent, this movement is not about him. It is about a generation that is taking to the streets not for party slogans, but for its own freedom.

What’s particularly important to highlight is that the demonstrations are not limited to İmamoğlu’s supporters or those of the Republican People’s Party. The overwhelming majority of participants are young people aged between 18 and 25 — mostly students — who do not yet identify with any political ideology. Their demands are not centered on supporting any one figure. Instead, they are calling for freedom, fairness, and the right to be heard. They care less about who is in power and more about whether those in power truly serve the people.

When crowds chant “Enough! Enough! Enough!” it’s more than just emotion. It’s a clear and powerful signal. People are exhausted. They are calling for early and transparent elections where every voice is counted, regardless of political affiliation. At the heart of these protests lies a deep fatigue with the current system. Society is yearning for change, for renewal, for new faces and ideas.

Against this backdrop, İmamoğlu has effectively become the face of the opposition. He has stated that the protests will continue in the coming weeks. For now, the situation remains under control — importantly, there have been no violent clashes between demonstrators and police. The atmosphere is peaceful, and people are behaving with remarkable restraint. Still, it’s possible that the momentum may slow somewhat — but that doesn’t mean the protests will lose their significance. They are now part of a broader process of transformation.

Another important development is unfolding as well. A court has filed a petition regarding the legitimacy of the latest Republican People’s Party congress. There are rumors it could be annulled, which would directly affect the current party leader, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. If the congress is declared invalid, the former chairman — who was previously removed — could potentially return to the leadership.

Unless legal complications arise, elections are expected to be held on either the 26th or, more likely, the 27th. President Erdoğan has already confirmed his intention to run again, and he must officially announce his candidacy no later than 40 days before the vote.

It is difficult to make concrete predictions at this stage, but the nomination of an opposition candidate will likely take place under tense circumstances. Nevertheless, recent polling suggests that support for alternative candidates is rising — making this election cycle especially compelling.

One can only hope that Türkiye navigates this period peacefully. If it does, the credit will go not to the political elite, but to the young people who have taken to the streets — not in the name of politics, but in the name of their future.

