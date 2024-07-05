Why BRICS and SCO are changing the rules of global politics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Glenn Diesen, a Norwegian academic and political scientist. He is a professor at the School of Business of the University of South-Eastern Norway. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

In the evolving landscape of global politics, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have emerged as pivotal blocs. While other groupings like the Eurasian Economic Union and ASEAN also play significant roles, these two stand out. However, labeling them as "alliances" misrepresents their essence. Unlike traditional alliances, which suggest cooperation against a common adversary, these blocs aim to foster collaborative security and economic ties among members without antagonizing non-members.Peacetime alliances often escalate security tensions and provoke counter-alliances. China's reluctance to form a formal alliance stems from this reality. Alliances seek security against non-members, while security communities like the SCO aim for collective security among members. Despite internal rivalries, the SCO thrives by balancing cooperation and competition among countries like China, India, and Pakistan. This dynamic ensures that there is no threat of a unified naval force from these countries menacing American shores.Similarly, BRICS, which includes rivals such as China and India, Saudi Arabia and Iran, and Egypt and Ethiopia, focuses on resolving disputes for mutual benefit rather than exploiting conflicts to divide the world. These organizations challenge the foundation of American hegemony, but they are not inherently anti-American. They represent a shift towards a multipolar world where power is more evenly distributed.Regional integration associations are crucial in shaping a new multipolar world. They promote multilateralism and harmonize interests among diverse nations. A decade ago, it was anticipated that Russia and China would clash over Central Asia. Instead, we see cooperation under the SCO, with the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union and China's Belt and Road Initiative coexisting. Including large countries like India in the SCO prevents China from dominating the organization, allowing other centers of power to emerge.The balance of global production has dramatically shifted from the G7 to BRICS. In 1994, the G7 was dominant, but today, BRICS has surpassed it. Institutions like the G7, created during a unipolar era to maintain Western hegemony, are now struggling to stay relevant. In contrast, BRICS reflects the current multipolar reality, attracting states that seek to accommodate new centers of power.The emergence of a multipolar world is restructuring global value chains, fostering cooperation in technology, industry, and natural resources. New sea lanes, land corridors, and digital highways are enhancing physical connectivity. Emerging powers are developing alternative commodity exchanges, insurance systems, development banks, credit agencies, and payment systems to reduce dependence on the US dollar and SWIFT. This diversification not only presents numerous economic opportunities but also enhances global stability by reducing the risk of economic coercion.In conclusion, the rise of BRICS and the SCO signifies a shift towards a more balanced and interconnected global order. These organizations, through their emphasis on cooperation and mutual benefit, are paving the way for a more stable and multipolar world. The challenge for established powers like the United States is to adapt to this new reality and engage constructively with these emerging blocs.

