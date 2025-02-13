Will Hamas listen to Trump and release the hostages?





U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the release of all hostages by noon on Saturday.

He warned that failure to comply would lead to the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that partial or delayed releases would have dire consequences: "Hell will break loose." When pressed on what actions the U.S. might take if Hamas does not comply, Trump remained ambiguous, stating, "We’ll see what happens."

In an exclusive interview with News.az, prominent Israeli political expert Roman Gurevich shared his insights on the evolving situation in Gaza and the role of the United States.

According to Gurevich, Washington wields significant influence on the global stage:

"The United States is the most powerful country in the world. If it chooses to intervene actively, it has immense leverage—whether through humanitarian aid, intelligence capabilities, or advanced military and technological resources. The U.S. could certainly create chaos in Gaza."

However, he painted a grim picture of the current reality on the ground:

"The problem is that Gaza is already almost entirely in ruins. Terrorists took shelter in residential buildings, used them as firing positions, and ambushed our soldiers from them. As a result, after civilians were evacuated to safe zones, little remains of the city."

Addressing Trump's firm stance on Hamas, Gurevich noted that the U.S. president’s rhetoric was primarily aimed at Israel:

"Trump insists that Hamas must be destroyed, but he ultimately leaves the decision in the hands of the Israeli government."

Yet, he expressed skepticism over whether such warnings would deter the militant group:

"Whether Hamas will be intimidated remains to be seen, but fanatics are not easily frightened—especially when they gamble with other people's lives."

Reflecting on the recent release of hostages, Gurevich described the emotional toll:

"We all saw the horrifying footage of the last three hostages being freed—exhausted, emaciated, evoking images of concentration camps. Meanwhile, Hamas terrorists stood nearby, appearing well-fed and in good health. It was agonizing to watch."

He dismissed the idea that deteriorating humanitarian conditions would weaken Hamas’s resolve:

"Gaza is overflowing with supplies. There is no food shortage, and all available footage confirms that Hamas is not starving. You cannot break them through hunger."

President Donald Trump meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. Trump said Monday that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas should be canceled if Hamas doesn’t release all the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza by midday Saturday — though he also said that such a decision would be up to Israel.

Gurevich also highlighted Hamas’s tactical maneuvers, revealing that key militants had largely stayed out of direct combat:

"The very terrorists who facilitated hostage releases did not participate in the fighting. Yahya Sinwar specifically ordered his elite units to remain hidden and avoid direct confrontation with Israeli forces. The same operatives who led the captives to freedom concealed their faces to avoid being identified by the IDF."

He went on to describe the extreme measures Hamas fighters have taken to evade Israeli forces:

"They disguised themselves in women's clothing to avoid recognition. These are hardly the heroes they claim to be."

Turning to the mood in Israel, Gurevich underscored the deep sense of anticipation and distress gripping the nation:

"The entire country is holding its breath. Freeing the hostages is our top priority, and I believe that Israel is absolutely right to align with Trump’s firm stance demanding their immediate release."

He also touched on the anguish of families waiting for news:

"Imagine being a parent, a spouse, a sibling—waiting week after week to see if your loved one is on the list of those being freed."

In closing, Gurevich expressed his hope for a swift resolution:

"I want to believe that by this Saturday, all the hostages will finally be freed. If that does not happen, I am confident that the Israeli government, with support from the Trump administration, will take the necessary steps to punish the murderers and bring our people home."

