1 killed, 4 injured in boat collision on Tokyo canal

One man was killed and four others were injured when two workboats collided on the Toyosu Canal in Tokyo's Koto Ward at around 6:40 a.m. local time Wednesday, News.az reports citing BBC.

According to the Tokyo Coast Guard Office, the vessels that collided were the Senbamaru No. 12 and the Senbamaru No. 80. The No. 80, which had been pushing a barge, struck the No. 12 while it was underway.

All five victims, including the 58-year-old man who died and the four injured crew members, were aboard the Senbamaru No. 12.

The site of the accident lies about 700 meters north of Toyosu Station on the Yurakucho subway line, surrounded by high-rise apartment buildings and company warehouses.

