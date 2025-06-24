+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the next five years, Coinbase can make significant contributions to the future of cryptocurrency by acquiring its MiCA license and being allowed to conduct operations in the European Union (EU). This degree of regulatory clarity will lead to institutional investment, mainstream adoption, and a surge in retail traders, each of which is likely to cause massive growth across the crypto ecosystem. The popularity of Coinbase is the reason why specific tokens remain a favorable investment option during the migration. These are the best 10 coins that are now prepared to rocket because Coinbase has pre-acquired its EU cryptocurrency license, and they have good fundamentals, a changing ecosystem, and established positions on the market:

TRON (TRX): A blockchain that is speedy and scalable

Tron (TRX), led by Justin Sun, has already established itself with its high-performing blockchain platform, one that can handle thousands of transactions per second. TRON is one of the solutions for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and content sharing, offering low transaction fees and high speed. The availability of TRON will be a key factor in increasing its adoption, as Coinbase's expansion into the EU will further strengthen its market position. At a current price of $0.266 as of June 2025, TRON is an excellent long-term investment for those who value scalability and speed in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

XRP (XRP): Connecting the Old Money to Cryptocurrencies

XRP is gaining a foothold in the real-world cryptocurrency market, as it can now be used for borderless payments and institutional applications. Examining the MiCA license, which grants Coinbase permission to operate in the European Union, reinforces the position of XRP as a mediator between traditional financial institutions and the cryptocurrency world. With a valuation of $1.99, XRP can rise as financial institutions demand effective solutions for international transactions. Its price might soar once its ETF gains approval, making it one of the best investments in 2025.

Cardano (ADA): The Turtles' Version of Blockchain

Cardano (ADA) is among the most revolutionary blockchain platforms in the sector. It is sustainability, scalability, and security-oriented. Cardano represents a promising long-term prospect, featuring a peer-reviewed development strategy and a Hydra scale solution. Valued at approximately $0.54, ADA is currently experiencing gradual growth. Coinbase's expansion into the EU is likely to attract new developers and users drawn to sustainable blockchain solutions. It will not reach the heights of meme coins, but Cardano is a massive platform that can offer stable development throughout the cryptocurrency's long life and guarantee steady gains.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) - The Meme Coin With The Best Infrastructure.

Here is the mould-breaking meme coin, Enter Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Compared to numerous meme coins that are determined solely by their viral strength, LILPEPE offers actual utility that should complement the meme culture. LILPEPE, a Layer-2 blockchain-based coin, promises tax-free trading, sniper-bot traction, and super-fast transactions, which is why it differs significantly in value from other meme cryptocurrencies, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Doge coin (DOGE). Since its launch, LILPEPE has already surpassed a million in presales, and with a current presale rate of $0. 0012, LILPEPE is a rare chance for early investors. Analysts predict a 3,500% gain in 2026, making it one of the most popular tokens 2025. LILPEPE would capitalize on the increase in demand for meme coins across the EU with the expansion of Coinbase in the region, making it an ideal investment with huge returns to come.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): The Dogecoin Killer

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has become one of the most popular meme coins and community-based assets. Although it may not have been able to climb in price over the past few months, the increasing popularity of Shibarium, its Layer 2 scaling solution, is a factor that may trigger the bull cycle of SHIB once again. SHIB is currently priced at 0.00001078, and as long-term projects seek to join the meme coin revolution, it is worth considering as an investment. As Coinbase expands, SHIB may experience further mainstream penetration as the European market becomes exposed to its DeFi offerings.

Litecoin (LTC): The Silver to Gold Bitcoin

Although Bitcoin is regarded as digital gold, Litecoin (LTC) is famously known as digital silver because it processes its transactions faster and incurs lower transaction fees. The optimized blockchain is designed for peer-to-peer transactions, and Litecoin is taking another step toward becoming one of the most secure digital currencies, currently priced at $115. The stability of Litecoin, alongside its slow but growing adoption, as more people worldwide adopt digital currencies as a medium of payment, makes it a fantastic addition to any crypto investment portfolio in the long run.

Polkadot (DOT) the finest type of blockchain interoperability

The Polkadot (DOT) Protocol focuses on interoperability which allows for any one blockchain to connect and communicate with other blockchains. Developers will be able to create multi-chain applications when it comes to Polkadot, facilitating various ecosystems. Polkadot is promising for $80, making it an investment opportunity that may be made without risk. Polkadot infrastructure will be necessary because many projects seek to connect to other chains and develop interoperable ecosystems.

Chainlink (LINK): The Smart Contracts Oracle Network

Chainlink (LINK) develops a secure and decentralized oracle that enables smart contracts to interact with off-chain, real-world data. This functionality is essential in DeFi and innovative contract development. Chainlink's current price is $11.83, and it remains a leader in the oracle market. Most crypto analysts believe it would play a central role in the innovative contract ecosystem through partnerships with DeFi projects. Following the growth of Coinbase, many others can adopt Chainlink.

Solana (SOL): The Quickest Blockchain to Use DeFi

Solana (SOL) is one of the rapidly evolving blockchains in the DeFi market. It is characterized by high transaction throughput and low transaction costs. Solana's ability to conduct 50,000 transactions per second is attractive to both DeFi users and developers. Solana is currently a good investment at $133, and with Coinbase's growth, it is likely to be adopted more in the European market than ever.

VeChain (VET): Changing Supply Chain Management

VeChain (VET) is a blockchain that offers end-to-end visibility and presence throughout the supply chain. With the trend gaining momentum in other industries, including luxury goods and pharmaceuticals, VeChain is likely to be a significant beneficiary of the EU's expansion of Coinbase. VeChain is currently priced at $0.19, which presents investors with a good opportunity to profit from the increased demand in the supply chain management sector.

Conclusion: Where Is Crypto Heading in Europe?

As Coinbase earns its EU crypto license, these 10 cryptocurrencies are poised to benefit from expanding adoption and regulatory clarity within the European market. Whether it's about long-term growth, meme coin drives, or practical use in real life, these tokens have something to offer every entrepreneur. The EU now has a thriving environment for crypto, whether in DeFi or blockchain interoperability, which will provide further impetus to these initiatives to a new level in 2025. Don't lose your chance to buy top coins now and be ready to take part in the following crypto boom.

