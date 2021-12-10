10 killed, 5 injured in Nigeria accident involving 2 buses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ten passengers died and five others were injured following an accident involving two buses in the central Nigerian city of Lokoja, local authorities said on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The two vehicles were travelling in the same direction on the Ajegwu bridge in Lokoja, capital of the central state of Kogi, early on Thursday, Solomon Agure, a local commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, told a briefing in Lokoja city.

One of the buses possibly lost control due to speeding and hit the other, he said.

A total of 73 passengers were aboard the two buses at the time of the accident, Agure said.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, he added.

Road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad roads, and reckless driving.

News.Az

News.Az