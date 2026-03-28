Apple to launch foldable iPhone in 2026, signalling major shift in lineup

Apple to launch foldable iPhone in 2026, signalling major shift in lineup

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Apple is expected to enter the foldable smartphone market in 2026, marking one of the most significant hardware changes to the iPhone lineup in years, according to Bank of America.

The move could trigger a new upgrade cycle among users, particularly in the premium segment, News.Az reports.

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Book-style design and new features

Supply chain checks suggest Apple’s first foldable iPhone will adopt a book-style design, featuring an internal display of around 7.7 to 7.8 inches. The device is expected to remain under 10mm thick when folded, positioning it competitively against existing foldable smartphones.

Analysts say the first-generation model may include Touch ID instead of Face ID and could remove the physical SIM slot, reflecting a shift in both hardware design and user experience.

Strong demand expected

Bank of America forecasts initial production volumes of between 10 million and 20 million units — significantly higher than current foldable shipments from competitors.

The expected demand is driven by Apple’s loyal high-end customer base, particularly users of Pro and Pro Max models, as well as strong market potential in regions such as China, where larger-screen devices are especially popular.

Shift in launch strategy

Alongside the new device, Apple is also expected to adjust its traditional product release cycle.

While premium models — including the foldable — are likely to continue launching in September, the company may shift standard iPhone models to a spring release window starting in 2027.

Analysts say this staggered approach could improve supply chain efficiency, reduce production bottlenecks and optimise labour usage across manufacturing partners.

Short-term impact, long-term upside

The change in launch timing may temporarily affect Apple’s financial performance in 2026, as some sales are pushed into later quarters.

However, Bank of America expects revenue and earnings to normalise by 2027 as the new schedule becomes fully integrated.

Despite near-term adjustments, the bank remains positive on Apple’s long-term outlook, citing the potential for a multi-year upgrade cycle driven by new device formats, expansion in high-margin services and deeper integration of artificial intelligence at the device level.

News.Az