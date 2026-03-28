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Iran’s FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

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Iran’s FM thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid
Photo: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

“I express my gratitude to the government and people of Azerbaijan for their humanitarian aid, as well as for the conditions created to facilitate the delivery of assistance from other countries," Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X account, News.az reports.

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He noted that the support shown during these difficult days is rooted in the shared culture that unites the peoples of Iran and Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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