Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 108

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Weeks of heavy rains and flooding have ​now killed 108 people ‌in Kenya, the National Police Service said on Saturday ​in an updated ​death toll.

Flash floods, which began ⁠on the evening ​of March 6, have caused ​widespread destruction in the East African nation, sweeping away dozens ​of vehicles, disrupting ​air travel, and damaging power infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Over ‌2,700 ⁠families have been displaced across the country, authorities said on Friday.

While the ​intensity ​of ⁠rainfall has eased in some areas, police ​cautioned that the ​risk ⁠of flooding persists due to overflowing drainage systems ⁠and ​waterlogged ground.

News.Az