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Czech police have detained a fourth suspect following an arson attack on an optics and drones factory this month and ​a court has ordered the person be held in custody, ‌police said on X on Saturday.





A previously unknown pro-Palestinian activist group had claimed responsibility for the March 20 attack on the LPP company's factory in Pardubice, east of ​Prague, which caused millions of dollars in damage, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Police said the ​newly detained person held Czech citizenship but did not specify ⁠if it was a man or a woman. A search for ​other suspects continued, police said.

The fourth suspect denied participation in any illegal ​activity, news agency CTK quoted the judge who ordered the person be held in custody as saying.

Czech police had earlier detained an Egyptian man and a Czech woman ​and charged them with terrorism. Another person, a U.S. citizen, had ​been detained in neighbouring Slovakia in relation to the attack.

The group that claimed responsibility ‌has ⁠said in a statement posted online that the targeted company was developing weapons for Israel.

LPP Holding announced plans to cooperate with Israeli group Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA), opens new tab in 2023, but says those plans have not been implemented.

LPP ​production includes drones ​that are ⁠exported to Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian forces since Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion.

A lawyer for the detained Egyptian ​said in a statement on Saturday released through Czech ​news website ⁠www.denikreferendum.cz that the suspect, whom he identified only as M, stated that he had an alibi for the time of the attack.

The website said ⁠a ​request filed for taking the Egyptian man ​and Czech woman into custody, provided to them by the lawyer, showed the two had ​denied taking part in the attack.

News.Az