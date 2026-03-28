Senegal parade Afcon trophy despite title controversy

Morocco were declared the winners of the 2025 Afcon tournament when the Confederation of African Football (Caf) overturned the result of January's final, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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Senegal's players left the field in protest when, with the score at 0-0, hosts Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty.

When they returned after a delay of about 17 minutes, Morocco subsequently failed to score the spot-kick and Senegal netted an extra-time winner.

Following an appeal by the Moroccan FA (FRMF), Caf later ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match and Morocco were awarded a 3-0 victory.

Senegal have lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas), which has said it will rule on the matter "as swiftly as possible".