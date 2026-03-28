Tesla expands charging network in China with 55 new supercharger stations in Chongqing

The newly deployed V4 supercharging stations include a total of 212 charging piles and are strategically located across key transport hubs in the city, as well as along major expressways linking Chongqing with neighbouring provinces such as Sichuan, Hubei, Hunan, Shaanxi and Guizhou, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Expanding fast-charging coverage

Tesla said the network ensures that drivers can access a supercharging station roughly every hour of driving, significantly improving long-distance travel convenience for electric vehicle users.

The infrastructure spans sections of 10 national expressways and is designed to support both Tesla and non-Tesla vehicles, reflecting a broader industry shift toward open charging ecosystems.

Rapid growth in China

The launch represents another milestone in Tesla’s rapid expansion in the Chinese market. As of March 2026, the company has installed more than 2,500 supercharging stations and over 12,000 charging piles across mainland China.

More than 950 of these stations are now accessible to non-Tesla vehicles, while an additional 650 destination charging sites further extend coverage across major cities and regions.

Strategic investment in infrastructure

Huang Lei, Tesla’s regional head for western China, said the project demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the Chinese market and provides a foundation for further expansion of highway charging networks.

Tesla has also deepened its industrial presence in China through its facilities in Shanghai, including a major Gigafactory and a Megafactory focused on energy storage systems such as Megapacks.

China’s EV ecosystem accelerates

China continues to lead globally in electric vehicle infrastructure. By the end of February 2026, the country had more than 21 million charging points, representing nearly 48% year-on-year growth.

Under a national action plan launched in 2025, authorities aim to expand the network to 28 million charging facilities by 2027, with a significant increase in public charging capacity.

Against this backdrop, Tesla’s latest rollout underscores intensifying competition and investment in EV infrastructure, as automakers and governments race to support the transition toward electric mobility.